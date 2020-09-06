Tampa host committee, NFL pushing forward with plans for memorable 2021 Super Bowl experience

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is less than 5 months away from hosting its fifth Super Bowl and the host committee and the National Football League are pushing forward with plans to provide a memorable experience for the area.

At the end of January, downtown Tampa will transform into the Super Bowl “Fan Experience.”

There will be concerts, food, drink and plenty of football activities for all ages for 2.7 miles along the Riverwalk.

An NFL executive said in a recent press conference the hope is to start and finish the season as scheduled, with the Super Bowl taking place in Tampa on Feb. 7.

“We’ll be adaptable and work through whatever circumstances may come to bear and health and safety will guide every one of our decision,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Vice President of Club Business and League Events.

As part of an initiative called “Forever 55,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend and co-chair Derrick Brooks said a $2 million investment from the host committee and the NFL Foundation will support five social cuases, plus the sixth pillar of fighting racism and systemic injustice.

The president of the host committee pointed out Tampa Bay has hosted the Super Bowl during tough times, including during the Gulf War in 1991 and the recession in 2009.