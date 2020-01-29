SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Canine who kicked cancer to be featured in Super Bowl ad

MADISON, Wisconsin (NBC/KETK) – When tuning in to the big game this Sunday be on the lookout for Scout, a 7-year-old golden retriever, ready to steal the Super Bowl spotlight.

Scout, a golden retriever who recently beat cancer, will have the unique opportunity to say thanks to the veterinarians who saved his life. He’ll do it during a $6 million Super Bowl ad.

Twitter, meet Scout. Scout is a lucky dog, because when he was diagnosed with cancer, cutting-edge care from @UWVetMed's faculty and staff changed his life.



Get to know this good boy before you see him in @WeatherTech's #SuperBowl commercial this Sunday: https://t.co/ES5PBzGJNx pic.twitter.com/pMW8Qau5lO — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) January 28, 2020

He is the star of a commercial by car accessory maker ‘Weathertech’ that will highlight the work of the University of Wisconsin’s Veterinary Clinic who saved Scout’s life.

David MacNeil, CEO of Weathertech, is Scout’s dad. Last Summer, the golden retriever was treated for a tumor on his heart. The vet’s near his home in Illinois told MacNeil there was nothing they could do to help but he refused to give up hope.

The pair turned to the UW School of Veterinary Medicine were Scout went through chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.

“That giant tumor that made him collapse on the side of his heart, thanks to the University of Wisconsin. That tumor is virtually gone,” MacNeil said.

“He’s courageous, very sweet to work with,” said one doctor. “Scout was the perfect patient.”

Thanks to the commercial, Macneil hopes to leave a positive impact on other owners to give them hope.

“I hope it has a positive impact on animals and cancer for people all over the world.”