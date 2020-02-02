Security in Miami ramped up ahead of Super Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium is shown Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As fans are lining up to get into the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, customs and border protection has been on a tight ship making sure every inch of the perimeter is safe for fans.

Each vehicle bringing anything inside the stadium must stop at a lot where drivers will get checked.

Cargo is then scanned in by non-intrusive inspection x-ray trucks to make sure nothing makes it in that isn’t supposed to. K9’s will also be around to sniff out explosives.

The work isn’t just contained to the stadium though. CBPS air and marine operations are using its resources to watch out for people from the air and sea.

“So there’s all different committees that have been put in place that have all three. Local state and federal partners,” Detective Alvardo Zabaleta says. “We are ready to take on any type of threat and plan for the best.”

While they don’t get into specifics, authorities say they’re prepared.