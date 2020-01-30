1  of  2
Breaking News
6K passengers held on cruise ship off of Italy over potential coronavirus case Tyler Lee set to hire state-championship winning coach to lead football team

Richard Sherman tweets about getting ‘random’ blood tests just days before Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman is taking to social media to voice his concerns about the NFL’s drug-testing policy.

The cornerback tweeted Thursday he had submitted to a “random PED and blood test two weeks in a row” ahead of the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

“So a Random PED and Blood test two weeks in a row?! I gotta go play the lottery I must be the most lucky man in the world,” Sherman tweeted.

“I wonder how many other player have to get blood taken before the Super Bowl. Probably a very exclusive fraternity,” he added in second tweet.

You can read more about the NFL’s drug policies here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Giveaway Winner: Jennifer Smith of Tyler

Big Game Giveaway 2020 Winner Jennifer Smith of Tyler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Game Giveaway 2020 Winner Jennifer Smith of Tyler"
doleslogo


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories