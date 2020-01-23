Patrick Mahomes shares love of sport and team through NFL draft cover letter

TEMPE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders warms up before the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There is no doubt Patrick Mahomes has a love for the sport of football. His NFL draft cover letter expresses that by growing up in Whitehouse and being the quarterback for Texas Tech.

His first concern when it came to impressing the NFL coaches and managers was making sure he had the statistics.

“You’ve watched me run and jump and lift weights and throw the ball as far as I can. You’ve wondered aloud if I can adjust to the speed of the pro game and adapt to the complexity of an NFL offense,” Mahomes wrote.

He goes on to say that while statistics are important, they are not the same as being with his team and showing them what support he can give.

“All of those things are important and, for the most part, they all involve football in some way. But they’re still not quite football. They’re not the same as being out there in a game, in the huddle with my team,” wrote Mahomes.

Being a quarterback is being a team player and motivating your team not just from the beginning but to the end.

He wrote, “It’s doing everything you can to make a play in the redzone. Sometimes the play breaks down and you have to get creative.”

While coaches want a win, Mahomes knows that he is not perfect. He went on to explain that he made mistakes on his tapes and during pro day. However, it’s what he shows them day in and day out that makes all the difference.

“But I hope you noticed that every answer I gave was sincere. And that when I made a mistake on the field, I always held myself accountable. I hope you realized that I can do a lot more than just throw the ball far. I don’t want you to think that a big arm is the only thing that got me here. I’m a football player. And I’m ready to do the job as your quarterback,” Mahomes.

Mahomes grew up a team player by watching his dad compete as a major league pitcher. He explained how he wanted to achieve the same lasting success in the NFL.

“I saw the focus in my dad’s eyes before every game, and the amount of time he put into his craft, constantly training and trying to figure out opponents. He would grind every day trying to improve at even the smallest things. And if he saw commentators talking about his stats negatively on television, he didn’t let it affect his game. He only used it for one thing: motivation,” wrote Mahomes.

Spending just three years at Texas Tech has led Mahomes to become a leader and set examples for others.

“And I know that if I want to walk in and make an immediate impact, my mindset has to be that I have to continue to improve every day, every practice, every snap. I’m determined to do that,” wrote Mahomes. “I will not whine or complain during the process. I won’t be a distraction, on or off the field.”

He admitted he will make mistakes along the way and he may not win every game but he will play with all his heart and give it everything he has.

“I’m ready to start the journey to a championship. And, more than anything else in the world, I’m ready to suit up and play some football. The sooner we can get to it, the better,” wrote Mahomes. “Just wait until you see me in the huddle.”

Mahomes showed just that by leading his team to a 35-24 win in the AFC title game that advanced the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

The game will air on Sunday, February 2 and be featured on Fox 51.