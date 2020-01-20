Mahomes passes Tom Brady as player with most sold merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – There is a new king in NFL jersey sales and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes has officially knocked off Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the player with the most sold merchandise.

The data used to compile the list is based on sales of officially licensed NFL Player-identified merchandise from March 1 through November 30, 2019.

The final list for the full season will be released in April. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott cracked the top five, coming in at third. Quarterback Dak Prescott came in eighth. Below is a list of the full top 10:

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs QB)

Tom Brady (Patriots QB)

Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys RB)

Baker Mayfield (Browns QB)

Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns WR)

Khalil Mack (Bears LB)

Aaron Rodgers (Packers QB)

Dak Prescott (Cowboys QB)

Saquon Barkley (Giants RB)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers WR)

Click here to view the full list.