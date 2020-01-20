Mahomes not the only Chief with Texas ties

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KTSM) — Former UTEP offensive line coach and current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is headed back to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIV after defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in Sunday’s AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

Long before Andy Reid led his Chiefs to the AFC Championship, he was an assistant coach at UTEP in 1987-88!



AFC CHAMPIONSHIP Chiefs vs Titans



1:05 PM (MT)

CBS

Reid coached at UTEP for two seasons under then head coach Bob Stull from 1987-1988. He then followed Stull to Missouri where he coached the Tigers’ offensive line. The two football minds built a friendship in their five years of coaching together and still talk regularly.

“I’m just really proud of what he [Andy Reid] has done,” said Stull. He’s such a good guy and an excellent coach.”

"Need to get on a diet so I can fit in my clothes …"





Reid isn’t the only Kansas City coach with ties to UTEP. Dave Toub, who played at UTEP from 1983-1984, is the Chiefs’ assistant head coach and special team coordinator. Toub had a brief NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, before coming back to UTEP to be an assistant under Stull and Reid from 1986-1988.

Toub has been with Reid nearly every stop of his coaching career. They both landed in Kansas City when Reid was hired as the head coach in 2013.

“We text after every game, all three of us,” said Stull. “Every year they’re competing and last year was heartbreaking because they lost that flip in overtime. As a result, [Tom] Brady scores, but if they [Chiefs] would’ve won the flip, I’m sure [Patrick] Mahomes would’ve won. To be a couple plays away from going or not going, that’s hard because it’s so hard to get in position.”

Sunday’s win not only put the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, Reid returns to the big game for the first time since 2005 when he took the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX. The Eagles lost to the New England Patriots.

“I’ve thought about this a lot. Nobody deserves it more than Andy [Reid],” said Toub earlier this week. “He’s such a great coach. To not have a Super Bowl win under his belt – this would be huge. I don’t know if I’d stop crying with him. I’d probably hug him forever. I’m just so proud of what he’s done and everything he’s done in his career.”

Andy Reid is headed to the Super Bowl 15 years after going with the Eagles in '05.

Reid, along with Toub, now just one win away from immortality.

“When you have great expectations like this team has, to be sitting here today, that’s a challenge — a lot of things have to happen,” said Reid. “Guys have to be able to check their egos at the door. There are ups and downs, not getting down on each other. I’m proud of the guys for doing all of that.”

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.