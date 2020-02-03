Mahomes fulfills high school dream of visiting Disney World as MVP of Super Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida (KETK) – Patrick Mahomes is a Super Bowl Champion, a dream that has finally come true for the East Texas native.

He is the youngest quarterback to earn Super Bowl MVP at the age of 24.

Mahomes took to Twitter back in 2013 saying, “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World” after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs.'”

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

However, he’s not the only one living the dream. One lucky Make-A-Wish child named Nathaniel got the spend the day with Mahomes in celebration of the victory.

Other Make-A-Wish children, 17 to be exact, got to visit the Magic Kingdom and cheer him on along the way.

“It’s amazing, I couldn’t even think about how amazing it is to be here. To be in place in front of all these people and all these fans, it’s awesome and I’m just glad to be here,” said Mahomes.

Chief fans are preparing to celebrate the win with a parade on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m. CT in Kansas City.

FOX 51 will air a special preview of the parade from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.