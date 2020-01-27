Kliff Kingsbury gifts Super Bowl ticket to Patrick Mahomes’ high school coach

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Patrick Mahomes’ high school football coach will get to see his former quarterback play in the Super Bowl, thanks to Kliff Kingsbury.
Adam Cook, who coaches Whitehouse Football, posted a letter on Twitter to Kingsbury’s father, Tim. In it, he mentions Kliff Kingsbury’s offer of a Super Bowl ticket.
“Your and Sally’s baby boy sent a text and blew me away with a ticket offer to the Super Bowl so this old coach could watch his former High School QB in the most exciting game in football,” Cook wrote.