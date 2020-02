KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – After celebrating their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have arrived back home.

Patrick Mahomes did not ride back with the team as he flew to Disney World after winning the MVP of the Super Bowl which included a full trip to the Magic Kingdom.

Chiefs fans are preparing to celebrate the win with a parade on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m. CT.

FOX 51 will air a special preview of the parade from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.