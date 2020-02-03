East Texas native Patrick Mahomes wins MVP after his comeback win for Super Bowl title

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

UPDATE (9:30 P.M.) – Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl LIV by the media. He finished with two touchdowns throwing and one on the ground.

He also engineered another double-digit comeback, the third of the Chief’s postseason run. With under seven minutes remaining in the game, they trailed 20-10 after Mahomes threw his second interception.

MIAMI (KETK) – East Texas native Patrick Mahomes delivered one of the most exciting comeback victories in Super Bowl history after being down by 10 points late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs took home their second-ever Super Bowl title with the 31-20 win.

With just under 7 minutes to go in the game, the Chiefs were down 20-10 against a stout San Fransisco defensive line, which pressured Mahomes all night long. They would score 21 unanswered points in the final seven minutes. He would finish the game 26-for-41 for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes also ran in the opening touchdown and threw two interceptions.

The 49ers took an early 3-0 lead after a quick three-and-out by the Chiefs. Mahomes then drove Kansas City down the lead and punched it in for a touchdown on a sneak to take a 7-3 lead.

The lead quickly grew for the Chiefs after an interception at the beginning of their next possession. Head coach Andy Reid showed his aggressive play-calling by going for it twice on fourth down deep inside San Francisco territory.

Kansas City settled for a field goal to push the lead to 10-3 after the drive stalled in the red zone.

San Francisco responded with a run-heavy drive that stretched over 85 yards to send the game to halftime deadlocked in a 10-10 tie.

After a performance by JLo and Shakira, the 49ers opened the second half with a field goal. The next drive, Mahomes threw an interception and San Fransico capitalized with another touchdown to open their lead to 20-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs back into the game, making several difficult passes down the field to cut the 49ers lead down to 20-17 late in the fourth quarter.

After a defensive stop, Mahomes fired off completion after completion. The comeback culminated with a five-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with just 2:44 remaining in the game.

After stopping San Fransico on a desperation drive, Williams broke loose on a 38-yard touchdown run to ice the game and deliver the trophy to Kansas City.

