Character and selflessness define former Elkhart running back, Jeffrey Wilson’s journey to Super Bowl 54

ELKHART, Texas (KETK) — While most of East Texas were focused on Patrick Mahomes winning the AFC Championship, just south of Palestine, in Elkhart, they were more concerned with the NFC title game, and their hometown athlete, San Francisco running back, Jeffrey Wilson.

“We were just screaming, I was just screaming I called my husband and we were just screaming, we were screaming together,” said LaVonda Wilson. “We’re going to the ship.”

And in a few days, Wilson’s dad, Jeff Sr., and his stepmom, LaVonda, will be joining him in Miami, getting to watch the Super Bowl in person.

“Experience of a lifetime, because I’ve never been to a Super Bowl and man it’s going to be an awesome feeling,” said Jeff Sr. “And to have your own child out there on the field, man you don’t have words to explain it.”

Two guys who got to see him first hand in high school are his former head coach, Sam Wells, who is now the defensive coordinator in Troup, and Jason Ives, his offensive coordinator, who now serves as Elkhart High School’s principal.

“We’re proud of Jeffrey, the whole town of Elkhart, this whole community is just excited and there will be a lot of Elkhart fans tuning in to that game,” said Ives.

“You know to see his progression from college football and then all the way to the NFL, it’s been incredible and we’re so proud of how hard he’s worked and how he’s achieved his goals,” said Wells.

Beyond his talent on the field, when you speak to those who know him the best, it’s his selfless demeanor, which has propelled his career.

Character that was built back home, in Elkhart.

“I always taught him, I tell him a phrase, big team, little me, no matter what, be for the team,” said Jeff Sr. “He’s always done that.”

Now, his team is one win away from winning a Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off on February 2nd at 5:30 p.m. on Fox 51.