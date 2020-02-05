Live Now
President Trump to give State of the Union address on Capitol Hill

30,000 pounds of unused Super Bowl food donated to local shelters

The Big Game

by: Kristen Moran

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY — Pictured: Southern Barbecue Chicken Wings on Friday, October 20, 2017 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (KRON) – What happens to all of the unused food from Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium? It gets donated to people in need.

Volunteers teamed up with Food Rescue US, Centerplate and NFL Green, to collect all the food, pack it up and ship it to local shelters in need.

30,000 pounds of food that was unpurchased from Sunday’s Super Bowl game, was collected on Monday and Tuesday to be donated.

Some of the high-end food includes beef tenderloins, barbecue chicken, wings, ribs, and charcuterie plates.

Food Rescue US Miami director Ellen Bowen says, “It’s amazing to see how much food there is that otherwise would have been thrown in the trash that can now feed so many people.”

Bowen went on to say that this is the first major food recovery at the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Giveaway Winner: Jennifer Smith of Tyler

Big Game Giveaway 2020 Winner Jennifer Smith of Tyler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Game Giveaway 2020 Winner Jennifer Smith of Tyler"

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories