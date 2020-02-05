30,000 pounds of unused Super Bowl food donated to local shelters

TODAY — Pictured: Southern Barbecue Chicken Wings on Friday, October 20, 2017 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (KRON) – What happens to all of the unused food from Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium? It gets donated to people in need.

Volunteers teamed up with Food Rescue US, Centerplate and NFL Green, to collect all the food, pack it up and ship it to local shelters in need.

30,000 pounds of food that was unpurchased from Sunday’s Super Bowl game, was collected on Monday and Tuesday to be donated.

Some of the high-end food includes beef tenderloins, barbecue chicken, wings, ribs, and charcuterie plates.

Food Rescue US Miami director Ellen Bowen says, “It’s amazing to see how much food there is that otherwise would have been thrown in the trash that can now feed so many people.”

Bowen went on to say that this is the first major food recovery at the Super Bowl.