Texas Tech’s Broderick Washington’s leadership and character were instilled as a Longview Lobo

KETK – Longview grad Broderick Washington has been terrorizing Big 12 offenses the last four years.

Now that his time at Texas Tech is finished, Washington looks to continue his career in the NFL.

He says the mentality which got him this far, was instilled while he was a Lobo.

Over the past four seasons, Texas Tech defensive tackle, Broderick Washington, never missed a game.

“There have been times when I’ve been banged up, but I feel like it’s just a mental thing,” said Washington. “I love the game, I feel like I pretty much won’t let anything stop me.”

He’s also not letting the current COVID-19 situation keep him from being as ready as ever when the NFL Draft rolls around.

“Honestly once I saw everything happen, I saw pro day and stuff start closing down I was just like well I’m fixing to just be working out and be prepared when my name is called,” said Washington.

In every draft profile you read on Washington, his team leadership is always mentioned as one of his defining attributes.

Broderick says you can track that back to his time at Longview, learning under Lobos head coach John King.

“I never really had that before in my life, I never really had a male role model in my life growing up so he was pretty much the first one,” said Washington. “I just looked up to him and watched everything he did and the way he approached everything.”

And now he will get the chance to join the ever-growing fraternity of East Texans in the NFL.

“It means everything really because I feel like East Texas is Beast Texas I feel like we have the best athletes so I feel like I’ve got to hold a certain standard and make sure I set that bar and keep that bar high,” said Washington.

He’ll be joining a number of our area athletes, waiting for their names to be called, in 2020 edition, of the NFL Draft.

Washington is currently expected to be selected somewhere around the fifth round.

The Draft begins next Thursday with the first round. Rounds 2 & 3 are Friday, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ Story.