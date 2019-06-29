Texas State 7on7 Friday: Lufkin, John Tyler start pool play, Spring Hill and Pleasant Grove battle through D2 bracket

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Panthers couldn’t have had a better start to their 2019 Texas State 7on7 campaign, going 3-0 in pool play on Friday, and setting themselves up with the number one seed in the Division One bracket.

Lufkin will face Ridge Point at 9:00 a.m. Saturday to open Division One bracket play.

After a three year absence, the John Tyler Lions were back in College Station, but were not able to advance, after losing their three pool contests.

Cujo will play in the consolation bracket at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

In the Division Two bracket, the Spring Hill Panthers advanced to the 2nd round, but were knocked out by Waxahachie Life, 27-12.

The Pleasant Grove Hawks made it back to the Division Two championship game, but lost to Sunnyvale 34-27, losing in back-to-back seasons in the title contest.