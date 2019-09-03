Texas schools to start reporting sports-related concussions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting in the 2019-20 school year, public high schools in Texas will be required to report all sports-related concussions to a central database.

Officials hope doing so will provide a more accurate way of tracking brain injuries for student-athletes. Researchers will monitor concussion trends so they can implement safety procedures along the way.

This comes after a new report revealed participation in high-school football has dropped to its lowest numbers in 20 years.

“If you’re not feeling good, if you’re not feeling right, come out. They all want to play and win but your health is more important than a win in football,” said Mark Henry, father of a student-athlete in Texas.

To address privacy concerns officials say the new database won’t contain any information that could identify an injured athlete.