Texas Rangers will play against Angels tonight following pitcher’s death

The Texas Rangers announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that they will play tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels following the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

UPDATE: Tonight's 7:05pm game will be played as scheduled and we will hold a pregame moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs.



All @Texas2Split proceeds from tonight's game will be donated to the @Angels Baseball Foundation. pic.twitter.com/qkWa9OiDhj — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 2, 2019

Monday night’s game, which would have begun a four-game series, was postponed following the announcement of his death. It is unclear when the game will be made up.

The teams will hold a moment of silence in memory of Skaggs.

The 27-year-old was found dead in his hotel room Monday morning. An autopsy has been ordered, but police do not suspect foul play.

He was set to turn 28 in less than two weeks and also got married just seven months ago.

Skaggs’ death comes ten years after tragedy struck the Angels franchise when another young pitcher for the team was killed.

In April 2009, 22-year-old pitcher Nick Adenhart died in a car accident.