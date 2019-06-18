Texas Rangers to retire Michael Young’s No. 10, second ceremony this season

The Texas Rangers will be officially retiring Michael Young’s No. 10 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Saturday, August 31.

Young was a longtime staple of the Rangers lineup. He was a part of the team from 2000-2012.

Young will be the fifth Rangers player to have his number retired, and the second this season.

He will join Nolan Ryan, Johnny Oates, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, and Adrian Beltre.

Young was a part of Beltre’s retirement ceremony back on June 8.

Over his 14-year career, Young had a .300 batting average with over 2,300 hits and over 1,000 RBIs.

With the team, he played in back-to-back World Series with the club in 2010 and 2011.

The Rangers lost in five games to the San Francisco Giants and in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals, respectively.