Texas Rangers test toilets at Globe Life Field with just over a month left until Opening Day

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers conducted a “Super Flush” on Tuesday to check plumbing throughout the newly-built Globe Life Field with just over a month remaining until they open the 2020 season.

The flush was conducted with 300 students from the Arlington ISD’s Career Technical Services. It tests over 2,600 pipes to make sure that they can handle maximum water usage for upcoming games or concerts.

Globe Life Field is nearly 95 percent complete with just over five weeks to go before their home opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, March 31.