Texas Rangers donate memorabilia from first game at Globe Life Field to Baseball Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers donated several items from their first regular season game at Globe Life Field to the National Baseball of Fame Mueseum in Cooperstown, New York.

According to a statement from the team, three items will be sent off:

Baseball used to throw the first pitch of the game from Lance Lynn to David Dahl

Jersey worn by pitcher Lance Lynn who was credited with the win in a 1-0 victory

A base that was used in the game

The museum also requested tickets from the originally scheduled opener that would have taken place on March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels had there been no pandemic.

The items will be displayed in the musuem within the next few weeks. There are also several items from the last game the Rangers played at Globe Life Park against the New York Yankees on September 29, 2019.