Texas Rangers Caravan makes a special stop in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Texas Rangers pitchers Jesse Chavez and Nick Goody have been making their way all over the state, meeting with fans as they get ready to open up their new ballpark in Arlington, for the 2020 season.

“Boy, can I tell you, it’s been fun in these past few days seeing what they breed and what they bleed and it’s obviously ranger blue,” said Chavez.

“I’ve been on the caravan with Jesse so he’s been a trip, somebody, I’m probably going to spend a lot of time with this year,” said Goody. “I mean I’m excited to get to meet some of the fans and travel around Texas to places I haven’t seen before it’s good to see there are lots of Texas Rangers fans in Texas.”

There were plenty of young Rangers fans ready to greet them at the Buckner Family Hope Center in Longview, an organization dedicated to helping others here in East Texas.

“We see baseball players and professional athletes and see them and what they do in their sport and how skilled they are,” said Buckner International President and CEO Albert Reyes. “But to also see the side that they are caring individuals that they want to invest in the community and reach out to people that maybe have had a tough time really speak a lot about the rangers.”

“What we do isn’t nearly as much as they do,” said Chavez. “For us to come here and be a little part of the grand scheme of things of what they accomplish and what they’ve done.”

“Baseball is a platform that you can use for a ton of good and I’m happy to be a part of what’s going on here with the Rangers caravan, it’s really exciting,” said Goody.”

The Rangers’ first regular-season game in their new ballpark will be March 31st when they host the Los Angeles angels.

And when they take the field, they’ll have plenty of young fans back in Longview, cheering them on, and cherishing their time, with a couple of big-league pitchers.

