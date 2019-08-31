Texas Online Overtime: Week 1

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — Week one of the Texas high school football season is finally here, which means Texas Online Overtime is here too.

In week one, we have a couple of state champions from a year ago in action, including the Mason Punchers.

Longview, the team Clint Brakebill and ZachMartin actually saw in-person last year, is starting their season on the road, looking to defend their 6A state title.

Those teams and more on Texas Online Overtime.

Join the conversation on social media using #txhsfb. Don’t forget to follow Clint and Zach on Twitter.