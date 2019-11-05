Texas high school football player goes viral for praying with opponent for mom who had cancer

SHERMAN, Texas (KETK) – Texas high school football is king in Texas with many saying it is almost like a religion.

Well, two high schoolers are going viral for their sharing of religion after a game last week.

Sherman High School senior Gage Smith said he knew West Mesquite player Ty Jordan from a select 7-on-7 team they both played on.

Jordan’s mom is battling cancer and Smith asked to pray with him after the game.

“I just had a moment with him praying over him, his mom, and his family,” Smith said.

Smith said that it wasn’t about the score, but more about showing compassion. The photo of them was posted by Jordan’s grandmother and has since blown up on social media.

As of this writing, it has been shared over 140,000 times.

“To see that it blew up I was very surprised by it, and I wasn’t expecting it to be like that you know, I was just doing it for him and doing it for his mom and his family,” Smith said.

Sherman head coach J.D. Martinez said that Smith is natural leader both on and off the field and that he is a young man who always seems to do the right thing.

“He’s a true leader, and he has compassion, and it followed through for a lot of the guys on the team.”

Smith said that it’s an example of what sports can do for communities.

“Football brings people together in so many different ways, and that was just one example of it that night,” Smith said.