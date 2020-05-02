Texas A&M working in hopes to have football start on time in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Ross Bjork hasn’t been in College Station for a full year as Texas A&M athletic director, but now he, and others across the country, are having to deal with a situation they never thought would be on the horizon, handling sports during a global pandemic.

Thursday, some of the top universities in Texas announced they intend to open school in the fall, expecting football and other athletics to start on time.

Texas A&M is one of those school systems.

A few days ago, Aggie athletics director Ross Bjork talked about preliminary planning for opening up sports.

“We don’t even know what normalcy will look like,” said Bjork.

Texas A&M football brings in around $94-million a year in profit, the most in the country.

But as modifications are made, that number could be significantly lower if game attendance is restricted.

Football helps fund other sports, but according to Bjork, he doesn’t believe this will impact their ability to continue to offer athletic scholarships.

“We don’t anticipate that we’d have to do anything with our sports or how many opportunities we offer, we’re fortunate from that perspective.”

However, some of the largest college football boosters in the state of Texas, work in oil and gas, an industry that has been rocked by COVID-19.

“You’re going to be impacted and how do we deal with that, that’s the key, how do we how do we have that compassion that interaction and the flexibility, that’s what we’ll adapt to,” said Bjork.

Texas A&M athletics, like the rest of the country, is still in a state of unknown when it comes to the future of any industry, but Bjork says, it’s important to make sure students don’t miss out on one of the most iconic aspects of being an Aggie.

“If we make it safe and there is an operational method involved in your university and your university is open then, you know, the extracurricular activities, not just athletics, those are things students want,” said Bjork.

If the schedule remains on track, the Aggies will open the 2020 football season on September 5th, at Kyle Field, against Abilene Christian.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story.