Texans QB Deshaun Watson dons visor at practice in London

LONDON (AP)Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is wearing a clear visor on his helmet to protect his injured left eye.

Watson donned the new look at practice Friday in London, where the Texans (5-3) are preparing to play Jacksonville (4-4) at historic Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Watson’s eye was ”red and still a little swollen,” he said following practice at a rugby field. Oakland defensive end Arden Key kicked him in the face during the fourth quarter last Sunday. Watson still managed to regroup and throw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Darren Fells.

The AFC player of the month for October, Watson said Friday that wearing a visor wouldn’t bother him. He wore one during games in high school and college.

”It doesn’t change anything,” he said, adding that team doctors want to prevent an infection. ”It feels fine.”

Watson said he passed a vision test.

Also Friday, Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) and right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) practiced. Howard missed the last two games, and his return would be big for an offensive line that has struggled to protect Watson. They face a Jacksonville defense that ranks fourth in the NFL with 29 sacks.

The Texans listed Tunsil and Howard as questionable to play, and coach Bill O’Brien called both game-time decisions. Howard was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day, and Tunsil was limited all week.

Five injured Texans, including three starters, didn’t make the overseas trip. Receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), safety Tashaun Gipson (back/wrist) and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (concussion) are out. Fuller and Gipson also missed last week’s game.

Offensive lineman Greg Mancz (concussion) and cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) also stayed home in Houston.

The depleted secondary is a huge concern, although the Texans expect Johnathan Joseph back after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars ruled out linebackers Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) for the second straight week. Receiver Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) and nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden (neck/shoulder) are questionable but expected to play.

