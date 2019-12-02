Terry Glenn Jr., son of late Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, dies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Terry Glenn Jr., the son of late Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, was found dead at his home on Thanksgiving from an apparent accidental drug overdose.

According to our sister station WDTN, Glenn Jr. was found unresponsive in a bathroom. His death comes just after his father was killed in a car crash on Nov. 20, 2017, in Irving.

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 13: Terry Glenn #83 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the final moments of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New York Giants at Texas Stadium on January 13, 2008 in Irving, Texas. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 21-17. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sadly, Glenn Jr. tweeted about his father just hours before his own death:

“I miss him so much. This time of the year is the hardest by far man… this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll gonna be together… really just wonder why”

Glenn Sr. was traded to the Cowboys in 2003 and posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2005 and 2006. He was released after the 2008 season due to knee injuries.

The family has asked for privacy as they prepare for Glenn Jr’s. funeral.

“We make this appeal for privacy on behalf of those close to us, who wish to remember Terry Jr. and celebrate his life quietly and in peace. We thank you for your love, understanding, and prayers of support. Terry Jr. lived a wonderful life, and he will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by his family and friends.”

Struggling with depression or substance abuse?

If you or a family member needs help with a mental or substance use disorder at any time, there are resources that can offer support.

Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration National (SAMHSA) Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Both services are confidential, free, and provide 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year information help, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental health and/or substance use conditions.

They provide referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.