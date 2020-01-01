Venus Williams out of Brisbane International with injury

BRISBANE, Australia (AP)Venus Williams has been forced to pull out of the Brisbane International following an undisclosed “setback” in training.

Tournament officials said Wednesday a replacement for the 52nd-ranked Williams will be named on Thursday. Williams had been given a wild card for the Brisbane event which starts Jan. 6.

The 39-year-old Williams still hopes to contest the Adelaide International from Jan. 13.

“Unfortunately I won’t be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training,” she said in a statement on Wednesday. “I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide.”

