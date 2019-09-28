Van Uytvanck beats Cirstea to win Tashkent Open

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP)Alison Van Uytvanck won her second title of the season Saturday in a keenly fought final at the Tashkent Open against Sorana Cirstea.

The Belgian prevailed 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 after nearly 2 1/2 hours. The turning point came when she saved six break points at 1-0 down in the decider before breaking her Romanian opponent next game.

It was the first time Van Uytvanck had won two titles in a season and she moves to 4-0 in career WTA finals. Her first title of 2019 came with a successful defense of the Budapest title in February.

The 29-year-old Cirstea had won both of her previous meetings with Van Uytvanck and was seeking her first tour-level title since winning in Tashkent 11 years previously.

