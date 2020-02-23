Unseeded Nishioka rallies past Humbert in Delray semifinals

Tennis
Posted: / Updated:

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP)Unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rallied past No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.

The second semifinal between No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada and No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States was postponed until Sunday morning because of rain. The winner will face Nishioka on Sunday afternoon.

Nishioka seeks his second career ATP Tour title and is trying to become the first Japanese champion at Delray since Kei Nishikori in 2008.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC