Unseeded Nishioka rallies past Humbert in Delray semifinals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP)Unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rallied past No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 Saturday in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.

Nishioka’s opponent Sunday will be the winner of Saturday night’s match between No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada and No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States.

Nishioka seeks his second career ATP Tour title and is trying to become the first Japanese champion at Delray since Kei Nishikori in 2008.

