Live Now
President Trump is awarding the National Medal of Freedom to auto racing icon Roger Penske

Tsitsipas beat Berankis to reach Basel quarterfinals

Tennis
Posted: / Updated:

BASEL, Switzerland (AP)Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to his 13th quarterfinal of the season by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4 at the Swiss Indoors on Thursday.

The seventh-ranked Tsitsipas conceded just a single break point against the 70th-ranked Lithuanian.

Earlier, fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut’s 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Richard Gasquet also earned him a 13th quarterfinal in 2019, joint best on the tour.

Hard-serving American Reilly Opelka upset sixth-seeded David Goffin 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5 with the help of 29 aces.

In the deciding set, Opelka used his one break point of the match to force the only service break in any of the five sets he has played in Basel this week.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC