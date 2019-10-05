Live Now
Thiem, Barty through to China Open finals

Tennis
BEIJING (AP)Top seeds Dominic Thiem and Ashleigh Barty are through to the finals of the China Open in Beijing.

Austrian Thiem will face Germany’s second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, while Australian Barty meets two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan, who downed defending champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-2.

Thiem dropped the first set to Russian Karen Khachanov, but came roaring back to win 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

”I was disappointed to lose that set, but still I had the feeling that I’m not playing that bad. I just got a little more aggressive,” said Thiem, who ousted Andy Murray in Friday’s quarterfinals.

”I’m really proud that I was fighting like crazy through the whole match because Karen was playing exceptionally well today.”

Barty advanced with a three-set victory over Kiki Bertens. The French Open champion traded breaks of serve in the third set before scraping past her Dutch opponent 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

”The quality from both of us was exceptional at times,” said Australian, who credited new members of her backroom team and a better physical and mental outlook for the improvements she has made over the past 18 months.

”I’m pretty happy with the way I was able to fight and dig in,” she added.

