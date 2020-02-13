Top seed Svitolina rolls into Thailand quarterfinals

HUA HIN, Thailand (AP)Top seed Elina Svitolna of Ukraine reached her first quarterfinals of the year when she saw off Storm Sanders of Australia 6-1, 6-2 at the Thailand Open on Thursday.

The result was no surprise, with Svitolina ranked fourth to Sanders’ 319th.

Svitolina’s bid for a 14th WTA singles title will go through eighth-seeded Nao Hibino of Japan next.

Svitolina is hoping to emulate boyfriend Gael Monfils, who claimed the ATP title in Montpellier last week.

”We have some competition between us,” she said. ”I will try to win this week. He is trying on his part in Rotterdam this week.”

Also, 2018 U.S. Open junior champion Xiyu Wang beat Barbara Haas of Austria 6-3, 6-4 to join Chinese countrywomen third-seeded Wang Qiang and fourth-seeded Zheng Saisai in the quarters.

Patricia Maria Tig of Romania downed Xiaodi You of China 6-1, 6-3, while Magda Linette of Poland ousted Shuai Peng of China 7-5 6-1.

