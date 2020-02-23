Third-seeded Garin beats Coric to reach Rio Open final

Tennis
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP)Third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile reached the final of the Rio Open after beating Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday.

Their match was interrupted shortly after midnight due to heavy rains, when Garin had already won the first set and the score level at 4-4 in the second.

Later on Sunday he will face either Italy’s Gianluca Mager, who eliminated top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, or Hungary’s Attila Balazs.

