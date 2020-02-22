Thiem trails Mager in rain-delayed Rio Open quarterfinal

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP)Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria trailed Italy’s Gianluca Mager 7-6 (4), 2-1 on Friday when rain forced the suspension of their Rio Open quarterfinal until Saturday.

Thiem will overtake Roger Federer for the No. 3 spot in the world if he beats Mager.

Mager or Thiem will face the winner of the match between Spain’s Pedro Martinez Portero and Hungary’s Attila Balazs. Portero led 6-2, 2-2 when the match was suspended.

Third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile and fifth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia set up a semifinal match. Garin beat Argentina’s Federico Coria 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, and Coric topped Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 6-3.

