Live Now
Smith County officials discuss mental health in criminal justice system in virtual townhall

Tennis ref suspended for not reporting cheating attempts

Tennis
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP)Tennis authorities suspended Venezuelan referee Armando Belardi for two years and six months on Friday for not reporting approaches to him to alter match scores.

Belardi was approached twice in 2018 by unidentified parties, the Tennis Integrity Unit said.

The investigation found Belardi did not alter the scores, but that he violated anti-corruption rules by not informing authorities. The investigators also said Belardi was not fully cooperative with them.

Belardi was fined $5,000, but $4,000 of it was suspended on condition he does not break anti-corruption regulations again.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar