Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

No. 2 seed Raonic ousted in first match at New York Open

Tennis
Posted: / Updated:

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP)No. 2 seed Milos Raonic was upset in his opening match at the New York Open, falling 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4) 6-4 on Wednesday night to Soonwoo Kwon.

The Canadian was playing his first match since losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He ran into a hot opponent in the 22-year-old Kwon, a South Korean who reached the quarterfinals for the second straight week.

No. 4 Ugo Humbert rolled into the quarterfinals by routing Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-0 in 51 minutes.

Also, No. 6 seed Miomir Kecmanovic beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3; and Andreas Seppi eliminated Steve Johnson 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Top-seeded John Isner and defending champion Reilly Opelka play their second-round matches Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC