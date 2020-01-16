Muguruza withdraws from Hobart International due to illness

HOBART, Australia (AP)Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza withdrew from her quarterfinal at the Hobart International with a viral illness on Thursday.

Second-seeded Muguruza was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian received a walkover and advanced to the semifinals.

Muguruza won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon. She is scheduled to play a qualifier when the Australian Open begins on Monday in Melbourne.

In later quarterfinals in Hobart, British qualifier Heather Watson beat top-seeded Elise Mertens 6-7 (5) 6-4, 7-5, and fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai defeated Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-4.

Zhang will play Kudermetova in one semifinal on Friday, and Watson will take on third-seeded Elena Rybakina, who beat Lizette Cabrera 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 7-5.

