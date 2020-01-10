Severe Weather Tools

Live Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the East Texas Storm Team App

Power Outages

power outages mgn

Osaka, Kvitova, Keys, Pliskova reach semifinals in Brisbane

Tennis
Posted: / Updated:

BRISBANE, Australia (AP)Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys and defending champion Karolina Pliskova all reached the semifinals Friday at the Brisbane International.

Osaka beat Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Kvitova defeated qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2, Keys beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1 and Pliskova eliminated Alison Riske 7-6 (6), 6-3. Brady was coming off wins over Maria Sharapova in the first round and top-ranked Ash Barty in the second.

Keys, a 2017 U.S. Open finalist, reached the semifinals in Brisbane for the first time in four attempts.

”Happy to get a lot of matches in and feel like a lot of what I was working on during off-season is kind of immediately clicking,” Keys said. ”There’s still some things that I want to do a little bit better, but it’s definitely a great starting point for the year.”

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and ttps://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories