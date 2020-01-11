Keys rallies to beat Kvitova in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP)Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane International semifinals on Saturday. The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament’s 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Keys will play defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon’s final. Pliskova beat defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 after saving a match point.

Keys said a chat with her coach Juan Todero helped to swing the momentum.

”He pretty much just said ‘Don’t be discouraged’,” Keys said. ”I felt like I had chances, but couldn’t close on those … and once I did, I felt the momentum went back and forth but I gained confidence.”

