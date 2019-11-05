ITF shifts Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

ISLAMABAD (AP)The International Tennis Federation says this month’s Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad ”must” now be played at a neutral venue due to security concerns.

The tie was originally scheduled to be played in September but the ITF pushed back it to Nov. 29-30 after political tension between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

”Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITF’s independent security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India on 29-30 November 2019, must be played at a neutral venue,” the ITF said in a statement on Monday.

The ITF also said that safety of players, officials and spectators has always been its first priority and the decision to shift the venue was made on this basis.

According to ITF rules, the Pakistan Tennis Federation now has five business days to nominate its neutral venue. ”The venue will be announced once the choice has been submitted and approved,” the ITF said.

—

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports