Hibino beats Svitolina in straight sets at Thailand Open

Tennis
HUA HIN, Thailand (AP)Nao Hibino advanced to the semifinals of the Thailand Open by beating fourth-rankedo 4 Elina Svitoline ,6-4 6on-Fridayday.

It was the 84th-ranked Japanese player’s first win over a top-five player.

”Elina is one of the best players in the world in the world,” said Hibino, a two-time champion on the WTA Tour. ”I’ve watched her play on TV so many times.”

Also, Magda Linette defeated 18-year-old Chinese player Xiyu Wang 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

”It was too fast for me at the beginning. But I tried to stay close with her, playing point by point and waited for my chance,” Linette said.

The 42nd-ranked Pole will next face Patricia Maria Tig, who defeated fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng 6-4, 6-2.

