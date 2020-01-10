French tennis player gets 4 1/2-year ban for corruption

LONDON (AP)A French tennis player was suspended for 4 1/2 years on Friday after admitting to corruption.

Jonathan Kanar admitted to contriving the outcome of a match he played at a Futures tournament in Harare, Zimbabwe, in June 2017 in return for a corrupt payment of 1,500 euros ($1,670).

Kanar also admitted to failing to report a corrupt approach he received in relation to the Harare match.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said the start of the ban was backdated to July 11 last year, adding the 25-year-old Kanar is ”prohibited from competing in, or attending, any sanctioned event organised or recognised by the governing bodies of the sport for the duration of the ban.”

Kanar, who is currently ranked No. 1,494 in singles, had a career-best ranking of No. 427 in January last year.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports