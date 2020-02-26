Argentina’s Londero and Delbonis advance at Chile Open

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP)Argentine duo Juan Ignacio Londero and Federico Delbonis both advanced to the second round of the Chile Open with straight-set victories on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Londero beat compatriot Federico Coria 6-4, 6-2 and will face Brazil’s Thiago Wild for a place in the quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Delbonis defeated Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-1, 7-6 (5). He’ll next play Italy’s Salvatore Caruso, who eliminated Jozef Kovalik, 6-2, 6-3.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain beat Andrej Martin of Slovakia 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to set up a meeting with top-seeded Christian Garín, who won the Rio Open last week.

The clay-court tournament in the Chilean capital is taking the slot previously held by the Brasil Open in Sao Paulo in recent years.

