American teenager Coco Gauff reaches semifinals for 1st time

LINZ, Austria (AP)American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA semifinal match by beating top-seeded Kiki Bertens 7-6 (1), 6-4 Friday at the Upper Austria Ladies.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, earned her first win over a top-10 player against the eighth-ranked Bertens.

Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the semifinals at a WTA event since Nicole Vaidisova won in Tashkent in 2004. She will next play Andrea Petkovic, who beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1.

