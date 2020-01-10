Severe Weather Tools

Alexandrova through to her second WTA Tour final

Tennis
SHENZHEN, China (AP)Ekaterina Alexandrova made it to her second WTA Tour final by beating Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2 on Friday at the Shenzhen Open.

The fifth-seeded Russian lost to the 2017 Wimbledon champion in straight sets in the first round three years ago.

”It was a tough match right from the start,” Alexandrova said. ”I was calmer than yesterday and that helped a lot. I’m happy I did my best and I hope I can do it tomorrow.”

Alexandrova last played in a WTA Tour final in Linz, Austria, two years ago and will have a chance to win her maiden title when she takes on Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

The seventh-seeded Rybakina defeated Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 7-5 in the other semifinal match.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and ttps://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

