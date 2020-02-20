3rd-seeded Christian Garin advances to Rio Open quarters

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP)Teenage wild card Brandon Nakashima beat qualifier Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday to become the youngest quarterfinalist at the Delray Beach Open in 12 years.

The 18-year-old Nakashima, from San Diego, is playing in his first tour-level tournament. With two wins this week, he's the youngest Delray Beach quarterfinalist since Kei Nishikori won the title in 2008.