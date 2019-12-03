Tennessee Tech thumps NAIA Reinhardt behind Clay, Crosland

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jr. Clay scored 15 points with eight rebounds and six assists and Tennessee Tech beat NAIA-member Reinhardt 86-47 on Monday night.

Cade Crosland had 17 points for Tennessee Tech (3-6) and Larry Kuimi added 12 points.

Darius Allen, the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer coming into the contest at nine points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Blake MacIntyre had 14 points for the Eagles.

Tennessee Tech plays Ohio on the road on Sunday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com