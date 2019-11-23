16-year-old Naseem gets 1st wicket but Australia pads lead

BRISBANE, Australia (AP)Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah picked up his first wicket in test cricket and there was no disputing David Warner’s dismissal this time.

The Pakistan fast bowler, the youngest player to make his test debut in Australia, had Warner caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan for 154 on Saturday.

It was a rare highlight for Pakistan on day three. Marnus Labuschagne, who shared a 129-run second-wicket stand with Warner, went on to post his maiden test century and was not out 171 as Australia went to tea at 532-5. Skipper Tim Paine was 13, and Australia’s first-innings lead was 292.

Haris Sohail (2-75) and Rizwan combined to have Matthew Wade (60) and Travis Head (24) caught behind after partnerships with Labuschagne of 110 for the fourth wicket and 38 for the fifth in the time between lunch and tea. Naseem didn’t bowl in the session, which was the fifth straight that Pakistan spent in the field, and still had figures of 1-68 from 20 overs.

The morning session was the first that may have gone Pakistan’s way in the match so far, with the Australians losing the wickets of Warner and Steve Smith (4) and being restricted to 83 runs.

But otherwise momentum has been almost entirely in favor of Australia, which hasn’t lost a test at the Gabba since 1988.

Naseem thought he had Warner caught behind for 56 on Friday, but it was ruled a no-ball after replays showed the young paceman’s front foot landed in front of the crease.

The veteran Australian opener added another 95 before stumps on day two but struggled to regain any rhythm on day three and added just three to his overnight 151.

Naseem set him up with two perfectly pitched, swinging deliveries and then got the wicket with a short ball that had Warner swaying back in defense and getting a slight edge to end his 296-ball, 7½ -hour stand.

Warner’s wicket brought Smith to the crease and expectations were high that the former skipper would continue in the strong form that netted him 774 runs in seven innings as Australia retained the Ashes in England.

But where the English bowlers struggled to contain him, Yasir Shah continued to have the upper hand in their personal duel.

Smith only faced nine balls before he was bowled by Yasir, trying to whip the leg-spinner away and only succeeding in playing around the ball.

It’s the seventh time Yasir has dismissed Smith in test cricket, although his figures blew out from 2-145 to 2-180 from 43 overs by tea.

Labuschagne had an lbw decision overturned on 93 after a review, and reached his first century in 10 tests with an edged boundary. His 100 came from 161 balls in 200 minutes and contained a dozen boundaries. He has faced 268 balls and stroked 18 boundaries, and appears comfortable enough to convert his century into a double as Australia pushes toward a declaration.

