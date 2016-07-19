TCU linebacker, former Lobo, Travin Howard’s impact in Fort Worth

Former Longview Lobo, Travin Howard, was dominant in the secondary during his high school days, but as a member of the TCU Horned Frogs, he was moved to linebacker three games into last season.

Head coach, Gary Patterson, said Howard’s addition to the front seven, was part of making one of the weakest parts of their defense, one of the best. Now a junior, Howard on three major national awards watch lists.

